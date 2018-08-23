Do you wake up every morning and immediately look up your horoscope for the latest predictions of how your day is going to go?

This social media user just came up with a hilarious alternative to zodiac signs

Well, then this meme may be for you, as university administrator Tess, from New Zealand, has come up with an alternative you can look to alongside your traditional zodiac sign.

The idea is, the Best Actress Academy Award winner from the year of your birth is the person who represents you best.

Whoever won Best Actress the year you were born is your real Zodiac Sign. — Tess ✧ (@isabeIIehuppert) August 20, 2018

So, forget Scorpio or Gemini… are you more of a Jodie Foster, or a Meryl Streep with Cher rising?

1. Julie Andrews won the award in 1965 for Mary Poppins.

I couldn’t be more thrilled pic.twitter.com/GT1kPpAtyV — Michele Steinberg (@mrs_s92) August 22, 2018

2. Is this double-win the new Gemini?

I got Katherine Hepburn *and* Barbara Streisand because they tied. Kneel before my diva power! — Sarah Gioia (@sarah_gioia) August 22, 2018

3. 1997 was a strong year.

MY GIRL FRANCES MCDORMAND. I knew it was a good year https://t.co/xNGJcDrwKn — Sara (@sarastamey) August 23, 2018

4. The queen of acting, Jodie Foster, won in 1989 and 1992.

5. Cate Blanchett has won the Academy Award twice.

6. Meryl Streep is the year everyone hopes for.

Meryl Streep, omg yes, I win https://t.co/Yv8cg5yWqE — Grant (@liber_celestis) August 23, 2018

7. Dame Maggie Smith won for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

8. This blessed result.

Jessica Lange I’m blessed — Princess Ally 👸🏼IN DISNEY WORLD (@allyobrien) August 20, 2018

9. Forget Sagittarius, this person is a Holly Hunter.

holly hunter... it's what she and i both deserve https://t.co/iQfZaIjNLr — ellie (@eleanorbate) August 23, 2018

10. Lastly, this person might be a little disappointed with their year.

Qweneth Paltrow for SHAKESPERE IN LOVE...



....oh.... https://t.co/H9bUgdJ7nl — Nick Culleton (@Nicmiccul) August 23, 2018

