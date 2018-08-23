News And Finally

Thursday 23 August 2018

This social media user just came up with a hilarious alternative to zodiac signs

Forget Virgo or Taurus, this alternative to zodiac signs involves Best Actress Academy Award winners.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Do you wake up every morning and immediately look up your horoscope for the latest predictions of how your day is going to go?

Well, then this meme may be for you, as university administrator Tess, from New Zealand, has come up with an alternative you can look to alongside your traditional zodiac sign.

The idea is, the Best Actress Academy Award winner from the year of your birth is the person who represents you best.

So, forget Scorpio or Gemini… are you more of a Jodie Foster, or a Meryl Streep with Cher rising?

1. Julie Andrews won the award in 1965 for Mary Poppins.

2. Is this double-win the new Gemini?

Shia Labeouf Applause GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. 1997 was a strong year.

4. The queen of acting, Jodie Foster, won in 1989 and 1992.

Jodie Foster Hannibal GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Cate Blanchett has won the Academy Award twice.

6. Meryl Streep is the year everyone hopes for.

Meryl Streep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Dame Maggie Smith won for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

8. This blessed result.

Jessica Lange GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Forget Sagittarius, this person is a Holly Hunter.

10. Lastly, this person might be a little disappointed with their year.

Leonardo Dicaprio Ok GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

