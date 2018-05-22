This snake escaped from a box of cornflakes and slithered into a dishwasher

The 3ft-long corn snake had been curled up in the box of cereal when the man went to get a bowl of cereal on Saturday morning.

The RSPCA, which was called to move the animal, think the snake is a lost pet and is trying to find the owner.

She said: “The poor chap was absolutely terrified – I think it was the last thing he expected to find in his kitchen.”

The snake was unharmed and has been taken into specialist care.