This smiling alpaca eating an orange looks blissfully happy

If you’ve never given any thought to what alpacas like to eat, that’s about to change.

If you’ve never given any thought to what alpacas like to eat, that’s about to change.

A guy in California visited an alpaca farm and posted a picture of one of the animals eating an orange.

Charles Forman shared the picture of the alpaca happily eating the fruit on social media, where it drew a positive response and it’s easy to see why.

Charles, a PhD candidate at the University of California Santa Barbara, took the photo when he visited Canzelle Alpacas in Carpinteria.

“Alpacas mainly eat grass and hay, but they also like to eat carrots and oranges,” he said. “I had a handful of carrots to feed them and, eventually, the entire herd of alpacas – about 20 – would follow me around.

“The orange was quite large for most of them to eat but, finally, an alpaca happily took my orange and spent about 10 minutes eating it.”

Here are some more pictures of alpacas eating other things, because why not?

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Katie Collins/PA)

Alpacas eating. Our new favourite thing?

Press Association