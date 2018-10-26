A Utah senator undertook some first-hand research ahead of the state’s marijuana vote by travelling to Las Vegas to try the drug for the first time.

This senator tried marijuana for the first time live on Facebook

With a proposition soon to be voted on in Utah that could make medical marijuana legal, Democrat Senator Jim Dabakis decided it was about time he tried it himself to see what all the fuss was about.

Until this moment, I was a marijuana virgin. Ending that now. At least one legislator ought to try the stuff before we change the law! Posted by Senator Jim Dabakis on Saturday, October 20, 2018

So, he took the trip to neighbouring Nevada, where marijuana is legal for recreational use, and headed for a dispensary.

Settling on an edible – half a gummy, to be precise – because he hates smoke, he proceeded to consume it while broadcasting live on Facebook, saying: “We’re looking at major changes in Utah law and at least one legislator ought to see what this thing is all about.”

The senator gave further updates in the comments to his video, confirming that he did indeed have the second half of the sweet, that he was feeling a “little buzz” and that he went to see Cirque du Soleil that evening.

There was no word about whether his earlier activities enhanced his enjoyment of the show.

A couple of days later Dabakis checked back in on Facebook to give a more detailed report on his findings.

Follow-up from Las Vegas week-end. I am fine. I survived the Cannabis Gummy Bear! And, I have an opinion Posted by Senator Jim Dabakis on Monday, October 22, 2018

“I wouldn’t suggest shooting up marijuana to anybody but I’ll tell you I think it’s a lot of ho-hum,” he said.

“I think the ‘Reefer Madness’ crowd, you guys, you need to try it. It’s not that big a deal.”

The upcoming vote has been divisive in Utah, a state with some of the country’s strictest alcohol laws, with strong and vocal opposition to the proposition from some quarters.

Dabakis added of his experience that he “felt a little high” but said: “It didn’t change my life.”

He concluded: “Everybody mellow out, recognise that this is nothing to be afraid of, because the people who are terrified by it seem to be the people who have never tried it.”

(Cathal McNaughton/PA)

He also called for all Utah legislators to be given the opportunity to try it.

The videos were largely well received.

One Facebook user said: “I will pay for all the edibles to give to each member of Utah’s legislature!”

Another described him as a “man of the people”, saying: “Your decision to test a substance that you are about to legislate is honourable.”

Press Association