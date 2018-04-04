Four years is a long time in sport, so much so that from one Commonwealth Games to the next fans have time to become the stars themselves.

Four years is a long time in sport, so much so that from one Commonwealth Games to the next fans have time to become the stars themselves.

This Scotland athlete has gone from fan to teammate since the 2014 Commonwealth Games

That’s exactly what has happened to Scottish 400m runner Kelsey Stewart, who attended the 2014 Games in Glasgow as a spectator, but is now preparing to compete on the Gold Coast.

4 years later @LynseySharp 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MG0W2XaI3K — Kelsey Stewart (@hello_imkelsey) April 4, 2018 Stewart, now 21, posted pictures of herself with fellow athlete and 800m runner Lynsey Sharp, 27, at the 2014 Games in Glasgow as well as on the Gold Coast for this year’s event, illustrating her transition from fan to full-on athlete. “I had taken part in the Queen’s Baton Relay just a little while prior to the (2014) Games so the whole experience of being involved in a small way and then being able to spectate was so exciting for me,” Stewart told the Press Association.

“I really idolised Lynsey so meeting her was amazing. She had just won her silver medal so there was a great atmosphere around the stadium.” Four years on, the two are teammates for Team Scotland, and Sharp is more than familiar with Stewart’s abilities.

I would have worn some make up tonight if I’d known this picture was going to get so much attention 😂😂🙄🤪 — Lynsey Sharp (@LynseySharp) April 4, 2018 “I’ve run with her in a relay between these photos and have bumped into her at various competitions so I know her now,” said Stewart. “She wasn’t aware of the photo from Glasgow so I showed her it and we had a laugh about it, and then decided to get one to compare the two side by side.

“We didn’t expect it to be so popular.” Stewart will be competing in the 4x400m relay, which gets under way on April 13, while Sharp’s 800m campaign kicks off on April 12.

Press Association