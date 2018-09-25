News And Finally

Tuesday 25 September 2018

This scary-looking dust devil was spotted crossing the road in Utah

Dust devils aren’t generally dangerous, but they do look pretty impressive.

(Josh Reimann)
(Josh Reimann)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

This dust devil was filmed crossing a busy highway in Utah.

The devil, which is similar to a mini tornado, was spotted by Twitter user Josh Reimann on the Bacchus Highway near Salt Lake City.

A dust devil is caused when a patch of ground becomes very hot, causing the air above it to rise upwards. The air rushing to replace it at the surface can cause a cyclonic effect.

They are particularly common in dusty and desert areas, so are not an unusual site in Utah – although the size of this one stood out.

Although dust devils look spectacular, they typically aren’t dangerous, with much lower wind speeds than a tornado.

According to Josh, wind speeds were around 30mph that day.

He said: “It was awesome to see in person. The size of the dust devil is what was so amazing.”

According to local news, no injuries were reported.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News