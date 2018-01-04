This response from a young pupil to their teacher’s riddle is heart-stoppingly powerful

Bret Turner’s puzzle went: “I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?”

One of his young students, who would be aged between five and seven, responded with “death”.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

The actual answer to the riddle was the letter “e”, but the student should get credit for thinking outside the box.