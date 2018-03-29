This remarkably sure-footed bear climbed 50 feet up a tree
Don’t worry, he made it down ok.
A bear took his fame to new heights, after he climbed 50 feet up a fir tree.
Takoda the black bear climbed a Douglas fir tree in his enclosure at Oregon Zoo and showed he is remarkably sure-footed.
Takoda came to Oregon Zoo in 2010 after being discovered as an orphaned cub in Montana in the northern United States.
He has since been called an ambassador for his species by his keepers and is a popular character at the zoo.
His name means “friend to all” in Sioux, a native American language, and he can be recognised by a large white “V” on his chest.
Careful in those trees Takoda!
Press Association