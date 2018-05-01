This red panda eating grapes is guaranteed to cheer you up

Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC shared an adorable video of red panda Asa enjoying a snack and a toy all at once.

Uploading the video, the zoo said: “Red panda Asa is on a mission to eat ALL the grapes! But first, she has to exercise her mind and body. To move the grapes from toy to belly, Asa chases, spins and twists the feeder until all the treats fall out.”

The video now has more than 7,000 views from animal lovers.