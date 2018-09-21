Rare footage has been caught of a gulper eel stretching its vast jaws in the oceans depths.

This rare footage of a gulper eel stretching its jaws is seriously freaky

Also known as a pelican eel due to its stretchable mouth, the fish was filmed 1,425 metres (4,675ft) below the surface by a remotely operated vehicle from the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET).

As seen in the mesmerising footage, despite its slender body the gulper eel can inflate its pouch-like mouth rapidly, allowing it to scoop much larger prey.

The OET said this specimen was probably a juvenile as adults can grow up to 3ft in length.

Gulper Eel Nautilus Editors Cut= more "muppet of the deep sea"https://t.co/WzAMdKMboK — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) September 20, 2018

Also known as umbrella-mouths, these eels are rarely seen by humans as they occupy the depths more than 500 metres beneath the ocean’s surface and are sometimes found almost 3,000 metres deep.

The deep sea creature was spotted on the second dive of the trust’s Nautilus research vessel, which is exploring seamounts in the expanded boundaries of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The site north-west of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world and the expedition is visiting seamounts that have never been mapped or seen by human eyes.

Press Association