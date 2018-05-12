A rare fishing cat kitten at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens has been waiting for a name for weeks and now it has one.

A rare fishing cat kitten at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens has been waiting for a name for weeks and now it has one.

This rare fishing cat kitten has been named and it’s adorably suitable

The tiny male was born on March 31 weighing in at 164 grams, the first of its kind born at the US zoo since 1997.

And after thousands voted to name him, the zoo can officially present: Puddles. Fishing cats are solitary hunters that commonly live in wetlands, by swamps and near rivers so they can hunt their main prey – fish, which goes some way to explaining the name.

Puddles’ mother Miri unfortunately didn’t display signs of maternal care to the kitten so he is being hand-reared. The species is under threat due to habitat destruction, hunting and the exotic pet trade.

Puddles has spent his first weeks getting stronger and honing his coordination skills in play sessions, and has captured people’s hearts online. Some days are simply meant for playing... and sleeping.... and eating... 💙 Our little fishing cat kitten is growing more... Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 26, 2018 Fishing cats are native to India and Indonesia and have been found across south and south-east Asia. Puddles’ birth is part of a breeding effort to protect the species.

Press Association