A stray panther chameleon was mistaken for a toy when it was spotted in a garden.

This rainbow chameleon was mistaken for a toy when it appeared in a Welsh garden

That is until it winked at the shocked resident who found it in their garden in Rhyl, North Wales.

The rainbow-coloured chameleon had settled on a camellia plant in the garden of a Weaver Avenue property.

(RSPCA/PA)

It has since been collected by the RSPCA.

Jenny Anderton, RSPCA inspector, said: “This colourful chap gave the resident quite the surprise. They thought it was a toy before the chameleon winked from the fitting spot of a camellia plant.

“We’re grateful to the member of the public for contacting us – and the chameleon has now been transferred to specialist facilities for further care.”

The chameleon was not microchipped and the charity is appealing for the owner to come forward following the “unusual rescue”.

