This radio host’s young daughter sent heart-breaking texts to her dead grandad

In a post which has gone viral on Twitter , O’Brien revealed messages his daughter sent to his dad – who died five years ago – while using his old phone to play games.

My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/RZ5ZTgGbnk — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2018

One of the messages reads: “I love you grandad have a great time in heaven I hope you had an amazing life I absolutely love you and my life could not of been this amazing without you!”

The other says: “I’m nearly 10 and Elizabeth is 12! She loved your present by the way your present was your love.”