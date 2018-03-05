The publisher of a coming-of-age book is offering to send free copies of it to the “manchild in your life”.

The publisher of a coming-of-age book is offering to send free copies of it to the “manchild in your life”.

This publisher is offering to send the man-child in your life a free book

Tin House Books is offering 20 free copies of Joe Dunthorne’s The Adulterants to men who need a reality check.

The competition, launched on Monday, is inspired by the book’s protagonist Ray Morris, a self-absorbed tech journalist who embarks on a coming-of-age journey far too late. Tin House is asking people to nominate men like Ray in their own lives, be it husbands, brothers or friends, to help them achieve a new level of self-awareness.

Is there a chronically underachieving, empathy-impaired dude in your life? Can't quite see himself? Tell us about it. (No, really, tell us...maybe we can help!) https://t.co/LTdazCY89R pic.twitter.com/9tIVj7niAc — Tin House (@Tin_House) March 5, 2018 All nominators have to do is fill out a form with the man in question’s name and address, and a short statement on “his bad behaviour, lack of self-awareness, or unchecked privilege”. Each book will be sent anonymously, but with an accompanying letter, which reads:

“Look: You’re not a bad guy. We wouldn’t bother reaching out if we thought you were beyond redemption. “But someone in your life (or in your past) saw Ray Morris — a chronically under-achieving, empathy impaired manchild — and thought you might benefit from a closer look and a little self-reflection.

“Who? We’re sworn to secrecy, but we’d love to hear what you think of the book!”

Press Association