Tuesday 6 March 2018

This publisher is offering to send the man-child in your life a free book

Do you know someone like this?

Free books up for grabs - just nominate an entitled man in your life (Khomich/Getty/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

The publisher of a coming-of-age book is offering to send free copies of it to the “manchild in your life”.

Tin House Books is offering 20 free copies of Joe Dunthorne’s The Adulterants to men who need a reality check.

The competition, launched on Monday, is inspired by the book’s protagonist Ray Morris, a self-absorbed tech journalist who embarks on a coming-of-age journey far too late.

Tin House is asking people to nominate men like Ray in their own lives, be it husbands, brothers or friends, to help them achieve a new level of self-awareness.

All nominators have to do is fill out a form with the man in question’s name and address, and a short statement on “his bad behaviour, lack of self-awareness, or unchecked privilege”.

Each book will be sent anonymously, but with an accompanying letter, which reads:

“Look: You’re not a bad guy. We wouldn’t bother reaching out if we thought you were beyond redemption.

“But someone in your life (or in your past) saw Ray Morris — a chronically under-achieving, empathy impaired manchild — and thought you might benefit from a closer look and a little self-reflection.

“Who? We’re sworn to secrecy, but we’d love to hear what you think of the book!”

