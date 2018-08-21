This popular NSFW meme might give you an existential crisis
This ‘hurt me’ meme is making the rounds on Twitter confronting users’ deepest insecurities.
There’s a meme for everything these days, and as it turns out, the latest one to hit Twitter has users confronting their deep-seated fears.
The NSFW meme takes place in the bedroom, where an imaginary partner tells you something that cuts to your core, rather than hurting you physically.
Would you be extremely hurt by someone telling you that astrology isn’t real after all? If so, this meme might be for you.
As a warning, these tweets are not exactly safe to read at work!
1. Look away if you read your horoscope daily.
*during sex*— lil cosmic astro angel (@simplynautica) August 19, 2018
Me: I want you to hurt me
Them: astrology isn’t real
Me: what
Them: you only use astrology as a coping mechanism to try and make sense of the world
Me: stop
2. Seriously? This one is painful.
me (during sex): hurt me— Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 19, 2018
him: you cat doesn’t actually love you, it’s just a set of survival tools evolved to elicit sympathy
me: wait-
him: if you died in your apartment right now your cat would wait maybe a few hours before starting to eat your soft tissues
me: please stop
3. This satirical spin.
*during sex*— Cathy Humes (@CrappyFumes) August 19, 2018
Me: I want you to hurt me
Him: you hate rich people but you dream of being rich, you’re a hypocrite
Me: what
Him: you’ll never be truly progressive until you stop idealizing capitalist constructs of success
Me: stop
4. Ouch.
me during sex: hurt me— Minna (@minnascule) August 19, 2018
them: you were never that smart you just were good at reading as a child so you were given special attention and it gave you a complex
me: wait-
them: you don’t try at school because youre convinced ur natural intellect will save you but u don’t have it
5. My Chemical Romance fans will tear up.
*during sex*— charlyee (@charlieurbanek) August 20, 2018
me: i want u to hurt me
him: G, F#, B, E, D, G, C, B, E, A, D
me: wait
him: when i was a young boy my father took me into the city to see a marching band. he said son when you grow up would you be the saviour of the broken
me, in tears: the beaten and the damned
6. This truly hurtful sentence.
*me during sex*— TrapMoneyJay (@VIEWSFROMJAY23) August 21, 2018
me: hurt me
her: student loans
me: what
her: ur gonna spend ur life paying them off
me: pls stop
7. The loss of one of the best social media platforms hits hard.
[during sex]— Reba SNACCentire 🍑 (@syrianbryn) August 19, 2018
Me: hurt me
Him: Vine has been gone for over a year
Me: wait
Him: it’s gone and Vine 2 isn’t gonna happen
8. This version is particularly hurtful for literature lovers.
[during sex]— Love, Alex 💛📚✨ (@justsomealexkid) August 18, 2018
Him: I want you to hurt me.
Me: Cedric Diggory was murdered.
Him: wait
Me: ... remember if the time should come when you have to make a choice between what is right and what is easy, remember what happened to a boy who was good and kind and brave
Him: StoP!
9. This painful statement about a person’s favourite band.
[during sex]— Juno's Touch (@junostouch) August 19, 2018
Me: i want you to hurt me
Her: Daft Punk will never tour again
Me: wait
Her: Their last tour was 11 years ago and Alive 2017 will not happen since it's now 2018.
10. Lastly, why not include the most cutting character of all: Miranda Priestly?
Me during sex: hurt me— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 20, 2018
Them: you have no style or sense of fashion
Me: I think that depends on—
Them: no, no— that wasn’t a question
Press Association