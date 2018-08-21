News And Finally

Tuesday 21 August 2018

This popular NSFW meme might give you an existential crisis

This ‘hurt me’ meme is making the rounds on Twitter confronting users’ deepest insecurities.

(andreaskrappweis/Getty Images)
(andreaskrappweis/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

There’s a meme for everything these days, and as it turns out, the latest one to hit Twitter has users confronting their deep-seated fears.

The NSFW meme takes place in the bedroom, where an imaginary partner tells you something that cuts to your core, rather than hurting you physically.

Would you be extremely hurt by someone telling you that astrology isn’t real after all? If so, this meme might be for you.

As a warning, these tweets are not exactly safe to read at work!

1. Look away if you read your horoscope daily.

2. Seriously? This one is painful.

Puss In Boots Cat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This satirical spin.

4. Ouch.

Annoyed Drake GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. My Chemical Romance fans will tear up.

6. This truly hurtful sentence.

Student Signing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The loss of one of the best social media platforms hits hard.

8. This version is particularly hurtful for literature lovers.

Harry Potter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This painful statement about a person’s favourite band.

10. Lastly, why not include the most cutting character of all: Miranda Priestly?

Dismissed Meryl Streep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

