Friday 27 July 2018

This popular M.I.A. song is making an amazing comeback in meme form

Express your true desires with M.I.A’s famous track Paper Planes.

Mathangi Arulpragasam aka M.I.A. (Yui Mok/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

M.I.A.’s 2007 hit Paper Planes is one of the most recognisable songs of the 21st century, so it’s no surprise that it’s now been turned into a meme.

The track, which was a collaboration with the British rapper’s then-boyfriend Diplo, was nominated for a Grammy award and featured on several film soundtracks.

In the original, Mathangi Arulpragasam, who goes by the stage name M.I.A., sings: “All I wanna do is take your money”, punctuated by gunshots and the sound of a cash register.

This sentiment has now been updated for 2018, with people suggesting much more low-key desires, such as naps, living debt-free, and supporting their friends.

Here are a few of the very best memes, that will give you an amazing musical throwback to the Noughties.

1. The meme was kicked off by writer Alex Hirsch.

2. The one true millennial desire.

3. Students will understand this one.

3. Students will understand this one.

4. This One Direction fan got involved.

5. This wholesome sentiment.

5. This wholesome sentiment.

6. Supporting your friends is fashionable.

7. Climate change is a real fear.

7. Climate change is a real fear.

8. Someone made the meme into an ambitious crossover.

9. We all just want a good night's sleep.

9. We all just want a good night’s sleep.

10. Lastly, this real talk.

10. Lastly, this real talk.

Press Association

