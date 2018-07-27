This popular M.I.A. song is making an amazing comeback in meme form
Express your true desires with M.I.A’s famous track Paper Planes.
M.I.A.’s 2007 hit Paper Planes is one of the most recognisable songs of the 21st century, so it’s no surprise that it’s now been turned into a meme.
The track, which was a collaboration with the British rapper’s then-boyfriend Diplo, was nominated for a Grammy award and featured on several film soundtracks.
In the original, Mathangi Arulpragasam, who goes by the stage name M.I.A., sings: “All I wanna do is take your money”, punctuated by gunshots and the sound of a cash register.
This sentiment has now been updated for 2018, with people suggesting much more low-key desires, such as naps, living debt-free, and supporting their friends.
Here are a few of the very best memes, that will give you an amazing musical throwback to the Noughties.
1. The meme was kicked off by writer Alex Hirsch.
All I wanna do is— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) July 20, 2018
*gunshot*
*gunshot*
*cash register sound*
take a nap
2. The one true millennial desire.
all I wanna do is— Robert (@TruthInsideLie) July 21, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
not be in debt
3. Students will understand this one.
all I wanna do is— Ethan Smith (@SthanEmith) July 18, 2018
*bang*
*bang*
*bang*
*click*
*cash register noise*
get above the average on my exams this semester
4. This One Direction fan got involved.
all i wanna do is— olivia (@sivansmiless) July 23, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
see one direction back together before i die
5. This wholesome sentiment.
all I wanna do is— alex (@uhhdamn) July 16, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
my best
6. Supporting your friends is fashionable.
all I wanna do is— potato princess 🥔 (@thesleepyspud) July 18, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
support all my friends’ creative projects and love them forever
7. Climate change is a real fear.
all i want to do is— 𝚔𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚎 (@kressiek) July 26, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*cash register noise*
reverse the centuries of harm we’ve done to the environment
8. Someone made the meme into an ambitious crossover.
all I wanna do is— Bell Pupper (@BellPupper) July 19, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
dance with somebody
i wanna feel the ʰᵉᵃᵗ with somebody
9. We all just want a good night’s sleep.
all I wanna do is— juice (@RexTrillerson) July 19, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
fall asleep at a reasonable hour and wake up feeling replenished
10. Lastly, this real talk.
all I wanna do is— N I C O L E (@nicolevavs) July 18, 2018
*gunshots*
*gunshots*
*click*
*cash register noise*
The bare minimum
