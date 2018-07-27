M.I.A.’s 2007 hit Paper Planes is one of the most recognisable songs of the 21st century, so it’s no surprise that it’s now been turned into a meme.

M.I.A.’s 2007 hit Paper Planes is one of the most recognisable songs of the 21st century, so it’s no surprise that it’s now been turned into a meme.

This popular M.I.A. song is making an amazing comeback in meme form

The track, which was a collaboration with the British rapper’s then-boyfriend Diplo, was nominated for a Grammy award and featured on several film soundtracks.

In the original, Mathangi Arulpragasam, who goes by the stage name M.I.A., sings: “All I wanna do is take your money”, punctuated by gunshots and the sound of a cash register.

This sentiment has now been updated for 2018, with people suggesting much more low-key desires, such as naps, living debt-free, and supporting their friends.

Here are a few of the very best memes, that will give you an amazing musical throwback to the Noughties.

1. The meme was kicked off by writer Alex Hirsch.

All I wanna do is



*gunshot*

*gunshot*

*cash register sound*



take a nap — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) July 20, 2018

2. The one true millennial desire.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



not be in debt — Robert (@TruthInsideLie) July 21, 2018

3. Students will understand this one.

all I wanna do is



*bang*

*bang*

*bang*

*click*

*cash register noise*



get above the average on my exams this semester — Ethan Smith (@SthanEmith) July 18, 2018

4. This One Direction fan got involved.

all i wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



see one direction back together before i die — olivia (@sivansmiless) July 23, 2018

5. This wholesome sentiment.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



my best — alex (@uhhdamn) July 16, 2018

6. Supporting your friends is fashionable.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



support all my friends’ creative projects and love them forever — potato princess 🥔 (@thesleepyspud) July 18, 2018

7. Climate change is a real fear.

all i want to do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*cash register noise*



reverse the centuries of harm we’ve done to the environment — 𝚔𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚎 (@kressiek) July 26, 2018

8. Someone made the meme into an ambitious crossover.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



dance with somebody

i wanna feel the ʰᵉᵃᵗ with somebody — Bell Pupper (@BellPupper) July 19, 2018

9. We all just want a good night’s sleep.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



fall asleep at a reasonable hour and wake up feeling replenished — juice (@RexTrillerson) July 19, 2018

10. Lastly, this real talk.

all I wanna do is



*gunshots*

*gunshots*

*click*

*cash register noise*



The bare minimum — N I C O L E (@nicolevavs) July 18, 2018

Press Association