Tuesday 23 October 2018

This poor pup got itself stuck in a ceiling duct

Thankfully some firefighters were on hand to intervene.

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Firefighters came to the rescue of a doggo in need when they retrieved the poor pooch from a ceiling duct.

The crew from Fairfax County in Virginia were called to a home in West Springfield where a dog had become stuck in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system.

They wrote: “The crew from Engine 427, West Springfield, responded to a ruff and far-fetched rescue last night. A small dog was trapped in an HVAC duct in a home.

“Crews took a brief paws to shed some light on dogs location and work out strategy. Firefighter Mark Williams proceeded to cut a hole in the basement ceiling and retrieve the dog.

“A happy and pawsitive outcome fur all! #fcfrd”

