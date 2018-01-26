This poor cat was found stuck to a frozen lake

Firefighters came to the aid of a cat that was stuck to ice on a New Hampshire pond.

Two of the cat’s paws, part of its belly, and its tail were frozen in the ice.

This morning we responded to Jacobs Way for a cat who had it's front paws frozen in the fire pond. The crew from Rescue… Posted by Newton NH Fire Department on Thursday, January 25, 2018 The male brown and tabby cat also had a chunk of ice on its back. It is thought the long-haired cat lay down and ended up sticking to the pond as temperatures in Newton remained below freezing.

A concerned resident spotted the cat and called Newton Police Department which called in the firefighters on January 25. This cat was rescued after being found frozen in the ice on the pond at the corner of Jacobs Way and Heath St. The cat… Posted by Newton NH Police Department on Thursday, January 25, 2018 They poured warm water on the ice to help free the cat, before wrapping the animal up in towels and used a heating pad to aid recovery.

Newton PD shared a picture of the rescue on its Facebook page, prompting scores of people to offer a home for the animal if not claimed. The cat is now being cared for by the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It had no ID collar.

Press Association