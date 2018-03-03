Cold weather brought by easterly winds continues to batter the UK and Ireland and with it comes snow, ice and of course some wintry tales.

This policeman putting his head through an ice window and 6 more stories from the cold

These are some of the most interesting or entertaining things that have been happening in the wake of the Beast from the East.

1. This chirpy copper popped his head through a window Don't forget to fully clear your windows before you set off.



But maybe not the same way as Inspector Whitley... 😂⛄️😎👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G2jPY9ncdi — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 3, 2018 Not a glass window of course, ice is a lot more fun.

2. These teenagers got stranded on an island The rescue. 👨‍🚒 🚣‍♂️ #eastgrinstead pic.twitter.com/Qm01tciFK4 — Amy Latter (@AmieElle) March 3, 2018 Two teenagers were caught out after walking across ice to get to the island in a pond in East Grinstead.

The boys were stranded and three fire engines attended the scene to collect the pair, using a kayak to get across. “The boys seemed fine afterwards,” Amy Latter, who filmed the rescue, told the Press Association. “Firemen were quite tough with them though and asked them how they planned on getting back over.”

3. This inspiring youngster and his dog took on the elements This young man and Super Dog Duke managed the #BeastFromTheEast dublin on a Wheelchair Perched on two sleds - #sneachtageddon #SNOWMAGGEDON pic.twitter.com/AxH55H7B5i — Dr Tom Clonan (@TomClonan) March 2, 2018 With a bit of innovation and a very good dog, Tom Clonan took his son Eoghan out in the snowy conditions on two sleds.

Eoghan suffers form a neuromuscular disease which means he cannot walk, but dog Duke braved the snow just the same.

4. This Irishman literally dived right in

I’m practicing for the next Olympics. To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com Posted by Frank Price on Friday, March 2, 2018 Difficult not to be impressed by a man in swimwear and a few feet of snow – real bravery from Frank Price in Tallaght, Ireland. 5. This remarkable bull looked cool

My neighbour and his kids carved this in the snow on their farm today..outstanding 🐂 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdreWm4NuF — Brian McConnell (@brianmcconnell7) March 2, 2018 When there’s snow there’s invariably a host of creative types ready to try their hand at some sculpting and this effort is right up there. Horns and all.

6. These delivery robots kept calm and carrying on Roads and railways may be stuffed but #uksnow doesn’t seem to be affecting those Milton Keynes delivery robots! pic.twitter.com/wPAp6haAOj — Mark Wilson 👨🏻‍💻 (@markwilsonit) March 1, 2018 Both oddly cute and pretty impressive, this little trooper from Milton Keynes has been acting like, well, a machine. 7. And Amsterdam showed what real cold looks like

A rare sight today: people ice skating on the canals of Amsterdam. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ODfUdgjaBh — Gosse Bouma 📽 (@Gosserd) March 2, 2018 The deep freeze has extended beyond the British and Irish isles, and in the Netherlands’ capital canals froze for the first time in years. A beautiful sight – and perfect conditions for them to practise for the next Winter Olympics.

