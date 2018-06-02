This police force went full throttle with its National Doughnut Day celebrations

Fort Worth police in Texas performed an impressive car stunt in honour of the sweet, gooey treats.

The stunt was performed by a professional driver and the clip has racked up more than 29,000 views on Facebook in under 24 hours.

Video shows a police car creating circular tyre marks on a closed course on Friday.

The force had been getting particularly festive on the day, posting a mocked-up image of one of their police cars sporting extra large doughnuts as tyres.

National Doughnut Day takes place on the first Friday in June each year, and sees doughnut shops across the nation distribute free ones.