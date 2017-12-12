A US police force has some extra help this December from a Christmas elf named Peppermint.

This police force has its very own Elf On The Shelf and it’s all very cute

The tiny elf, dressed in a miniature blue uniform, has been brushing up on investigation techniques, building a super small snowman with K9 officers and even making a snow angel.

Peppermint has had a busy week brushing up on his investigative skills! We put our elves right to work here in Pflugerville. #elfontheshelf pic.twitter.com/zrXD5mLmAs — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) December 6, 2017 Pictures of Peppermint’s daily antics are being shared on Twitter and Facebook by the Pflugerville Police Department, in Texas. Peppermint and @Pfisd K9 Roy made a snowman together before school started this morning. We enjoyed our little Winter Wonderland, even though it was brief! pic.twitter.com/dTcmwuKlzl — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) December 8, 2017 The posts have also included a public safety message. In one he reminded people to be cautious about having deliveries left on the doorstep, in another about driving carefully in the snow.

#Peppermint is sitting in on our Criminal Investigations Division meeting today. He and our detectives advise you to sign up for delivery notifications if you have presents being shipped to your house so they don’t get left out on your porch for thieves to find! #elfontheshelf pic.twitter.com/tthxxum2f5 — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) December 1, 2017 Peppermint is one of the Elf On The Shelf scout elves, from the book of the same name. It was first published in 2005 and readers can receive their own elf along with the book. From December 1, Children are told their elf flies back to the North Pole each night to help Santa compile his naughty and nice lists by reporting on their behaviour.

Peppermint has worked with Pflugerville Police department since 2015 when he was officially adopted. Throwback to Peppermint's adoption last year! He quickly made himself a valuable part of our department through training… Posted by Pflugerville Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2016 Soon after he swapped his red elf attire for a blue cop uniform.

His most recent job was conducting “hazardous material commercial vehicle inspections”. Peppermint conducted hazardous material commercial vehicle inspections along Highway 130 with Officer Cosman and Sgt. Lozano today! Our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit is an extension of the @TxDPS program that ensures commercial vehicles comply with state safety laws. pic.twitter.com/J4Hfm3fFRM — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) December 12, 2017 But it’s not all work for the little elf. He managed to find just enough snow for an “elf-sized snow angel” after a flurry earlier in the month.

Peppermint says the snow last night was the perfect amount for an elf-sized snow angel! Thanks to everyone in… Posted by Pflugerville Police Department on Friday, December 8, 2017

Press Association