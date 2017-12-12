News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

This police force has its very own Elf On The Shelf and it’s all very cute

Peppermint is delivering public safety messages – with a hint of mischief.

Peppermint the Elf On The Shelf working with Pflygerville Police Department
By Nicola Irwin

A US police force has some extra help this December from a Christmas elf named Peppermint.

The tiny elf, dressed in a miniature blue uniform, has been brushing up on investigation techniques, building a super small snowman with K9 officers and even making a snow angel.

Pictures of Peppermint’s daily antics are being shared on Twitter and Facebook by the Pflugerville Police Department, in Texas.

The posts have also included a public safety message. In one he reminded people to be cautious about having deliveries left on the doorstep, in another about driving carefully in the snow.

Peppermint is one of the Elf On The Shelf scout elves, from the book of the same name. It was first published in 2005 and readers can receive their own elf along with the book.

From December 1, Children are told their elf flies back to the North Pole each night to help Santa compile his naughty and nice lists by reporting on their behaviour.

Peppermint has worked with Pflugerville Police department since 2015 when he was officially adopted.

Throwback to Peppermint's adoption last year! He quickly made himself a valuable part of our department through training…

Posted by Pflugerville Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2016

Soon after he swapped his red elf attire for a blue cop uniform.

His most recent job was conducting “hazardous material commercial vehicle inspections”.

But it’s not all work for the little elf. He managed to find just enough snow for an “elf-sized snow angel” after a flurry earlier in the month.

Peppermint says the snow last night was the perfect amount for an elf-sized snow angel! Thanks to everyone in…

Posted by Pflugerville Police Department on Friday, December 8, 2017

Press Association

