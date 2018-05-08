A maths teacher and music enthusiast is combining two of his talents to wonderful comic effect.

This piano skit about a guy named Steve proves music and comedy are the best combination

Xave Ruth, 31, from Toronto, Canada, delights audiences with his musical comedy act and one song in particular is grabbing people’s attention.

Steve You Are A Dick is a song about people who are impossibly nice, and good looking to boot. Ruth uses a keyboard with words written on it and sings, creating a looped track featuring up to six parts at a time. The act goes down so well with audiences that Ruth decided to make a video for YouTube.

Ruth says the song isn’t about a particular “Steve”. “Steve is a character we all know, even if he isn’t always named Steve.

“That guy who’s super handsome and successful and also nice, and it’s like, ‘dude, you must be putting on an act. I bet you’re really a dick deep down’.” Ruth has always injected comedy into his music. “I was a quiet, nerdy kid, not exactly a class clown,” he said. “That being said, the first ‘song’ I can remember writing was definitely comedic.”

“I took piano lessons as a kid for one year and one time, for a Halloween recital, I got them to turn off all the lights and I ran around the piano plucking the strings, playing random rumbling low notes and laughing maniacally. I have no idea what my mom thought but looking back it seems auspicious.” Ruth’s style has evolved since that Halloween evening, incorporating maths, science and patterns.

“I see it as a marriage of my maths teacher and performer sides; gradually I’ve gotten more comfortable with letting those worlds collide,” he said.

Ruth says the Steve song is always the most popular in his comedy act, which includes songs taking on anti-vaccination campaigners and mansplainers.

“One time, one glorious time, there were two people named Steve in the crowd, and they stared daggers at each other across the curtain while I played the song,” he said. “They were both massive dicks.” If you’d like to see more of Ruth’s work, you can see his comedy special Xave Ruth: Live in Toronto.

