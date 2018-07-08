The Distracted Boyfriend meme is probably the most famous on the internet, so when a girl remade it by mistake whilst on holiday in Venice it was inevitable it was going to take off online.

This photobomber recreated the Distracted Boyfriend meme by fluke

Trishna was getting her picture taken by her sister Deshal, innocently stood with an ice cream, when a stranger, girlfriend’s hand in his, photo-bombed the picture.

“I didn’t actually see him when he walked past,” Trishna, a student from Cape Town, South Africa, told the Press Association. “We only saw this once we got back to our hotel that evening.

“The guy turned around just to photobomb the photo I’m assuming, but his face really makes the photo all that much better.”

The photo’s remarkable likeness to Antonio Guillem’s inescapable piece of online culture, the image that created the Distracted Boyfriend, means it has been shared hundreds of thousands of times in just 24 hours.

Yall my friend was just tryna take a pic with her ice cream but something about it looked too familiar sdjkjjsj 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RRoe8B2IZ9 — Amahle (@pjmboothang) July 7, 2018

The photo was shared to Twitter with Trishna’s permission by her friend Amahle.

“It looks too similar to the meme,” laughed Amahle.

“I think it did well because this was quite a popular meme to begin with so everyone else immediately recognised the similarities and also the ice cream adds a completely new layer to the meme.

“Many seemed to quote the tweet with ‘when life imitates art’.”

Sometimes you gotta flip the photo for aesthetic purposes https://t.co/dSulAY7hLZ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 8, 2018

Twist: He was looking at the Ice Cream — Matt Drapper (@MattDrapps) July 8, 2018

Some even decided the new picture was a better meme than the original itself, and took steps to show their feelings through the original format of the Distracted Boyfriend meme.

A meme within a meme that is imitating another meme.

It’s okay if your head hurts.

