Wednesday 26 December 2018

This perfect Christmas prank involved chocolate, sprouts and plenty of patience

Absolute genius.

Brussel sprouts made to look like chocolates for a Christmas prank – (Pictures courtesy of Judy Brown)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Christmas is a time for giving and receiving, but it’s also a time for phenomenal pranks.

And nobody put their plan into action with more elegance than Judy Brown, whose father was on the receiving end of a prank two years in the making.

After reading this, you’ll never reach for a Ferrero Rocher with the same conviction ever again.

The wrapped sprouts in 2016 worked a treat, but Judy saw further potential in the joke.

Yes, this year Judy went one step further, disguising the sprouts not only in the wrappers, but in chocolate too.

The question remained: would Judy’s dad fall for Ferrero sprouts 2.0?

The internet showed its appreciation with more than 100,000 likes on Twitter, appropriate recognition for one of the finest pranks of the season.

Well played, Judy. Well played.

Judy has encouraged anyone who has enjoyed her genius Christmas prank to make a donation to Shelter, a charity that helps people who are struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

