This ‘party’ photo will bamboozle you

A man has gone viral after posting photos of a “party” with a difference.

Braely Pace, a 22-year-old student from Houston, Texas, shared a photo on Reddit with multiple copies of himself enjoying a good time.

The Paces in the photo cuddle a dog, eat sandwiches, sleep and drink beer in a scene anyone who has been to a house party will recognise. Yesterday was my birthday so i threw myself a party from funny “I did it because I knew it would make a ton of people laugh and I had seen some other people do it but not to the extent I did,” said Pace.

“I wanted to put many more people into my photo than the others I had seen.” Incredibly, Pace used his LG V20 phone camera to take the photos, using the voice shutter. The endeavour took around two hours.

“I was able to get in position, say something for the picture to take, then change clothes, get in a new position, and go again.” Editing the photos together, however, was a longer process, taking around eight hours.

Reddit seemed to agree it was worth the time, awarding him more than 100,000 upvotes.

Press Association