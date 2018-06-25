This otter going down a slide is guaranteed to make you smile
Otters at Philadelphia Zoo have been making the most of the warm weather with their very own slide.
If you need cheering up, look no further than this video of an otter going down a slide for a guaranteed smile.
Philadelphia Zoo in Pennsylvania filmed their resident otters playing in their pool and sliding in the sunshine.
Posting the video on Facebook, the zoo said: “The slide is open for business!”
The adorable video now has more than 13,000 views on the zoo’s Facebook page.
Philadelphia has been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar to 34C (93.2F) this week.
The otters are cooling down by swimming and playing in their enclosure’s pool.
