News And Finally

Monday 25 June 2018

This otter going down a slide is guaranteed to make you smile

Otters at Philadelphia Zoo have been making the most of the warm weather with their very own slide.

Otters (CreativeNature_nl/Getty Images)
Otters (CreativeNature_nl/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott and Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you need cheering up, look no further than this video of an otter going down a slide for a guaranteed smile.

Philadelphia Zoo in Pennsylvania filmed their resident otters playing in their pool and sliding in the sunshine.

Posting the video on Facebook, the zoo said: “The slide is open for business!”

The slide is open for business!

Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Sunday, June 24, 2018

The adorable video now has more than 13,000 views on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Philadelphia has been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar to 34C (93.2F) this week.

The otters are cooling down by swimming and playing in their enclosure’s pool.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News