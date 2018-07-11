Even in their wildest dreams, most England fans probably didn’t expect to see their side take a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

This one stat proves that Kieran Trippier really is the Bury Beckham

But that’s exactly what happened thanks to Kieran Trippier, when the Bury-born Tottenham full-back curled an exquisite set-piece past Danijel Subasic in Moscow.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

And England fans were reminded of another free-kick specialist who used to score clutch set-piece goals for the Three Lions with a sweet right foot.

The Bury Beckham. — 🦁 Adam 🦁 Sweeney 🦁 (@AdamWSweeney) July 11, 2018

OH MY GOD!!! Trippier, the Bury Beckham! 1-0 #ENG — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) July 11, 2018

Yes, according the England fans, Trippier is the Bury Beckham.

And there was some basis for the comparison, too.

2 - Kieran Trippier is the second England player to score a direct free-kick goal at a World Cup (since 1966), following David Beckham who scored one in both 1998 and 2006. Inspiration. #ENGCRO #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fDvVY5nFEB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2018

Yes, for all the Three Lions’ success at set-pieces in Russia, Trippier’s effort was the first direct free-kick scored by an England player at a World Cup since David Beckham in 2006.

OMG!!!! And there was me just thinking Kane should take the free kick. How wrong was I?! TRIPPIER deserves that What a goal. Dream start #ENG — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) July 11, 2018

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 What a goal ⚽️🤩 England are on 🔥🔥🔥 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 11, 2018

Some pointed out there are differences between Trippier and Beckham though.

I love that Trippier has just done a Beckham without needing the glitz or the celebrity of a Beckham. England without stars; this is the ensemble cast version of success — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) July 11, 2018

Either way, Trippier certainly went some way to securing his place in the hearts of England fans for years to come.

Could it really be time for a Three Lions rewrite?

But I still see that tackle by Moore and when Trippier scored... — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 11, 2018

