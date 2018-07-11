This one stat proves that Kieran Trippier really is the Bury Beckham
The Tottenham full-back’s free-kick gave England an early lead in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
Even in their wildest dreams, most England fans probably didn’t expect to see their side take a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
But that’s exactly what happened thanks to Kieran Trippier, when the Bury-born Tottenham full-back curled an exquisite set-piece past Danijel Subasic in Moscow.
And England fans were reminded of another free-kick specialist who used to score clutch set-piece goals for the Three Lions with a sweet right foot.
The Bury Beckham.— 🦁 Adam 🦁 Sweeney 🦁 (@AdamWSweeney) July 11, 2018
OH MY GOD!!! Trippier, the Bury Beckham! 1-0 #ENG— Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) July 11, 2018
Yes, according the England fans, Trippier is the Bury Beckham.
And there was some basis for the comparison, too.
2 - Kieran Trippier is the second England player to score a direct free-kick goal at a World Cup (since 1966), following David Beckham who scored one in both 1998 and 2006. Inspiration. #ENGCRO #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fDvVY5nFEB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2018
Yes, for all the Three Lions’ success at set-pieces in Russia, Trippier’s effort was the first direct free-kick scored by an England player at a World Cup since David Beckham in 2006.
OMG!!!! And there was me just thinking Kane should take the free kick. How wrong was I?! TRIPPIER deserves that What a goal. Dream start #ENG— Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) July 11, 2018
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 What a goal ⚽️🤩 England are on 🔥🔥🔥— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 11, 2018
Some pointed out there are differences between Trippier and Beckham though.
I love that Trippier has just done a Beckham without needing the glitz or the celebrity of a Beckham. England without stars; this is the ensemble cast version of success— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) July 11, 2018
Either way, Trippier certainly went some way to securing his place in the hearts of England fans for years to come.
Could it really be time for a Three Lions rewrite?
But I still see that tackle by Moore and when Trippier scored...— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 11, 2018
Press Association