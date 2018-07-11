News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

This one stat proves that Kieran Trippier really is the Bury Beckham

The Tottenham full-back’s free-kick gave England an early lead in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

(Tim Goode/PA)
(Tim Goode/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Even in their wildest dreams, most England fans probably didn’t expect to see their side take a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

But that’s exactly what happened thanks to Kieran Trippier, when the Bury-born Tottenham full-back curled an exquisite set-piece past Danijel Subasic in Moscow.

ipanews_9b79a3dd-0a81-480a-9cc9-0a9821db062d_embedded237505404
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

And England fans were reminded of another free-kick specialist who used to score clutch set-piece goals for the Three Lions with a sweet right foot.

Yes, according the England fans, Trippier is the Bury Beckham.

And there was some basis for the comparison, too.

Yes, for all the Three Lions’ success at set-pieces in Russia, Trippier’s effort was the first direct free-kick scored by an England player at a World Cup since David Beckham in 2006.

Some pointed out there are differences between Trippier and Beckham though.

Either way, Trippier certainly went some way to securing his place in the hearts of England fans for years to come.

Could it really be time for a Three Lions rewrite?

