This ninja-like cat ruined its owner’s eBay advert

Her advert told potential buyers the dress, worn for two hours, was from a “smoke- and pet-free” home – then, five days after posting it, she noticed her cat Mitsey’s paw.

Just so you all know karma is a real thing..... last week I listed a dress on eBay for sale and stated in the description smoke and PET free home (soz white lie) & it has been listed for 5 days without me noticing my cat had put her arm in one of the pics omg 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fGboRPOEIe — Sopherina ✨ (@sopherinas) May 1, 2018

The paw on the dress

“The lesson learned is to make sure she is asleep before I attempt to sell things on eBay,” Sophie, 25, told the Press Association. “I also learned not to tell white lies on eBay again!”

Sophie rescued 18-month-old Mitsey and her brother Ditsey after their mother was taken in to the RSPCA last year.