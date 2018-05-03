News And Finally

Thursday 3 May 2018

This ninja-like cat ruined its owner’s eBay advert

‘The lesson learned is to make sure she is asleep before I attempt to sell things on eBay.’

The dress advert and cat (Sophie Robinson/Twitter/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

When Sophie Robinson posted a photo of a dress she was selling on eBay she thought she had got everything right, including a little white lie.

Her advert told potential buyers the dress, worn for two hours, was from a “smoke- and pet-free” home – then, five days after posting it, she noticed her cat Mitsey’s paw.

The paw on the dress

“The lesson learned is to make sure she is asleep before I attempt to sell things on eBay,” Sophie, 25, told the Press Association. “I also learned not to tell white lies on eBay again!”

Sophie rescued 18-month-old Mitsey and her brother Ditsey after their mother was taken in to the RSPCA last year.

Mitsey

“Her personality is very sassy,” said Sophie, from Hertfordshire.

“She is like a little ninja – always up to something despite suffering a little hereditary issue in the knee cap in her back leg, so she’s often getting up to mischief whilst balancing on three legs!”

Mitsey sitting

Sophie said Mitsey’s brother is equally as odd.

His picture isn’t really relevant to this story, but it’s too cute not to share.

Ditsey

Sophie is a YouTuber and blogger focusing on fashion and lifestyle.

If you’d like to see what she and her cats get up to, check out her YouTube channel.

