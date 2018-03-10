This Nigerian street artist went viral for speed-drawing an incredible portrait

A Nigerian street artist has gone viral for creating amazingly realistic portraits in under five minutes.

Sulayman Abu-bakr, a programme analyst at National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, tweeted that the artist had stopped him outside his office in Abuja, Nigeria to speed-draw a picture of him, with incredible results.

Saw this random dude outside my office and he offered to draw me under 5mins.

His name is Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/hCiZQnmKIW — Sulayman Abu-bakr (@NupeMufasa) March 7, 2018 The portrait was drawn by artist Ahmed Sulaiman, aged 44. The tweet has become extremely popular, reaching over 41,000 retweets and seeing hundreds complimenting Sulaiman’s skills.

Abu-bakr said: “He’s so happy his work is getting recognised all over… he was so excited. He’s hoping to set up a studio in the near future.” Did you say 5mins????? This guy is a great talent that need to be promoted. May his hustle be rewarded. — Koleosho Muhydeen (@dudyemi) March 7, 2018 Ahmed needs to be hired. I am sure a newspaper can make use of his talent — Willie Bad Fotoshop (@badfotoshop) March 8, 2018 Abu-bakr then posted an update on the artist, saying that he had invited him to his office to see the reaction the tweet had gathered.

He explained that Sulaiman had lost his wife, and is using donations from his portraits to make a living. For those interested; @abikedabiri @AfroVII @Nobsdaslushhkid I invited him back to the office today to hear his story and I showed him your comments.



His wife is late, he has a family in Kaduna but squatting with a friend in Abuja and he would like to own a studio some day. pic.twitter.com/CjXs6KVJWq — Sulayman Abu-bakr (@NupeMufasa) March 9, 2018 Abu-bakr set up a fundraising campaign to send Ahmed to a rehabilitation centre, get him a place to stay, a studio, and materials to practice his craft.

He said: “We are trying to raise funds to take him to a rehab and subsequently set him up… he wants to challenge himself to see how much better he can be.” The campaign has so far raised over £2,000, and Sulaiman now has his own Twitter and Instagram pages, where people can appreciate his artwork.

Press Association