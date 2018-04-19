This newborn red river hog will be the cutest thing you see all day
Houston Zoo has announced a special arrival, as a newborn red river hog made its debut to visitors.
The little hoglet was born on April 9 to first-time mother Vidilia, and shares his habitat with his mother, two adult hogs named Neptune and Luna, and young female hogs Artemis and Ophelia.
A newborn red river hog has made his debut at the Houston Zoo. The tiny hoglet was born on April 9 to first-time mother...Posted by Houston Zoo on Wednesday, April 18, 2018
The Texas zoo announced the arrival with an adorable video that now has more than 13,000 views.
Houston Zoo said: “The yet-to-be-named hoglet can be seen frolicking in the dry riverbed of the habitat.”
The newborn hog also lives alongside two troops of western lowland gorillas, who the animals share a forest land with in their native Africa.
Press Association