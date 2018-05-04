This New Zealand beer advert is unpredictable in the most wonderful way

Independent.ie

A New Zealand brewery is displaying a modern take on masculinity with its latest advert.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-new-zealand-beer-advert-is-unpredictable-in-the-most-wonderful-way-36874458.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36874456.ece/1b5e7/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_57113411-1185-43b4-b336-ead874993c67_1