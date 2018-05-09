A video is going viral for a woman’s hilarious reaction to a swear word in a rap song.

A video is going viral for a woman’s hilarious reaction to a swear word in a rap song.

This mum’s shocked reaction to a swear word will definitely make you laugh

Reham from Canada was filming her and her mum miming along to Cardi B in the car, when a curse word popped up. While Reham kept singing along happily, her mum looked appalled in the background.

Reham said: “I was not expecting that all because she usually doesn’t pay attention to the lyrics.” A warning for those who are offended by swear words – this video contains one of the stronger ones.

The moment my mom decided I was no longer her daughter anymore pic.twitter.com/6IjMPUxFkN — reham. (@rehamstwittor) May 8, 2018 Reham explained that although her mum looked shocked in the video, the joy of going viral made her forget to be too angry at her. Reham said: “I initially told her when the video was at 400 likes, and she got so happy that she kept refreshing the tweet to see how many people enjoyed watching it and seeing her reaction.

“Anytime someone replied saying something like ‘I love your mom, she is so funny’ she would come and tell me and it was so cute. “I think all this attention to the tweet has caused her to forget about the actual video to be honest.”

The video already has 1.2 million views and 30,000 retweets. Once the first curse was dropped it was game over — Hails (@haileynugget) May 8, 2018 My dad gave me the same look when I rapped the whole song in front of him the first time https://t.co/K8NAcfSfrR — Megan Hillier (@heylookitsmegan) May 9, 2018 Reham said: “Everyone is so sweet, definitely was not expecting this amount of attention.

“Shoutout to my mom for not getting mad.”

Press Association