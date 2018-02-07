News And Finally

Wednesday 7 February 2018

This mum tried a novel way of getting her daughter to text back – using alpacas

“Larry says hi”.

(Sarah Scott/PA)
(Sarah Scott/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A mother has used her alpacas in an attempt to get her daughter to reply to her on WhatsApp, and the results are hilarious.

Sarah Scott had broken her phone but had forgotten to tell mum Anne. After not hearing from her daughter for four days, despite asking a fair few questions, Anne tried to coax her into replying with a barrage of pictures featuring three of her four pet alpacas.

Anne, from Drem, East Lothian, wanted Sarah to know that, apparently, “Larry says hi” and “Steve says Whats app” but “Alan wasn’t saying anything”.

Frustrated by the lack of reply to his adorable face, Steve shouted “well?”.

“I imagine she sent them because she thought I just forgot to reply, and she figured pictures of alpacas might make me reply,” said Sarah.

Anne’s journey with alpacas began when she adopted Jacob, whose owners didn’t want him any more. She has since bought three more to keep him company.

This isn’t the first time Sarah has been surprised by photos her mum has sent of her alpaca pals.

In June, a tweet she posted showing alpaca Jacob sheltering from the rain in the family kitchen went viral, with 109,000 likes.

Press Association

