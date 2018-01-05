This moose was saved from deep snow by passing snowmobilers

Jonathan Anstey told the Press Association how he and Tyrone Owens were snowmobiling near Gros Morne National Park on New Year’s Eve when they saw a head sticking up from the snow.

“The moose was frantically trying to get a footing to get out of the bog hole and snow he found himself in,” he said. “His entire back half was submerged in the snow and bog with just his head and foreshoulders sticking out!”

Determined to help the distressed animal, Tyrone and Jonathan grabbed their shovels and began to dig a path from its rear to help the bull moose escape. Once a path was dug, Tyrone circled the beast in his snowmobile to try and encourage it to turn around and walk out.

“We weren’t scared but were cautious as a full-grown moose can inflict quite a bit of damage if he wanted to,” said Jonathan. “He appeared to be quite agitated with ears pinned back, hair stood up on his back and licking his lips. But once out he didn’t pay much attention to us!”

However, around 15 minutes after the rescue attempt began, the moose was finally free. According to Jonathan, the creature “walked a few feet, stopped for a few minutes to regain composure, gave us a look and trotted away”. Jonathan posted a video of the rescue with accompanying photos on his Sledcore Facebook page. It has now been viewed more than 67,000 times.

Press Association