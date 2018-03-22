This mind-blowing ice hockey goal almost defies gravity

That’s exactly what Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins managed in the NHL, and it’s a thing of beauty.

The puck fizzes into the 30-year-old Canadian in mid-air, he controls it off one side of his stick to take it past the goalie, then slots it home with the other side on the volley.

Even more remarkably, the Penguins were 3-2 down to the Montreal Canadiens before the wonder goal, but went on to a 5-3 victory.