Thursday 22 March 2018

This mind-blowing ice hockey goal almost defies gravity

Did you know those pucks could be juggled?

The ice hockey goal has been celebrated online (EMPICS Sport)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Controlling a football in the air and volleying it is always a special goal – but when you manage it with an ice hockey stick and a puck it’s just ridiculous.

That’s exactly what Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins managed in the NHL, and it’s a thing of beauty.

The puck fizzes into the 30-year-old Canadian in mid-air, he controls it off one side of his stick to take it past the goalie, then slots it home with the other side on the volley.

Even more remarkably, the Penguins were 3-2 down to the Montreal Canadiens before the wonder goal, but went on to a 5-3 victory.

No wonder it’s getting this kind of reaction.

Crosby plays centre and is captain of the Penguins, where he has played his entire NHL career.

As well as scoring, the match against the Canadiens in Pittsburgh saw Crosby notch his 700th NHL assist, over 100 more than any other player in the competition’s history.

Press Association

