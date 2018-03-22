This mind-blowing ice hockey goal almost defies gravity
Did you know those pucks could be juggled?
Controlling a football in the air and volleying it is always a special goal – but when you manage it with an ice hockey stick and a puck it’s just ridiculous.
That’s exactly what Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins managed in the NHL, and it’s a thing of beauty.
Mind. Blown. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ESCm4n6Ghc— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 22, 2018
The puck fizzes into the 30-year-old Canadian in mid-air, he controls it off one side of his stick to take it past the goalie, then slots it home with the other side on the volley.
Even more remarkably, the Penguins were 3-2 down to the Montreal Canadiens before the wonder goal, but went on to a 5-3 victory.
No wonder it’s getting this kind of reaction.
I just...😧🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/tmLhCxKJiS— Nick Arendas (@Nick_Arendas8) March 22, 2018
I never want anyone to tell me Sidney Crosby is not the best to ever play the sport of hockey.— Matt Murray (@MattMurrayEgo_) March 22, 2018
Crosby plays centre and is captain of the Penguins, where he has played his entire NHL career.
As well as scoring, the match against the Canadiens in Pittsburgh saw Crosby notch his 700th NHL assist, over 100 more than any other player in the competition’s history.
Press Association