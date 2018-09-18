Worcestershire may have been celebrating at the weekend, but they were brought crashing down to earth as they were involved in one of the worst run outs you’re likely to see.

This might be one of the worst run outs you’ll ever see

Fresh from their five-wicket win over Sussex in the T20 Blast final on Saturday, the Pears were back in action on Tuesday morning in a County Championship match against Essex.

And it didn’t quite go to plan as they quickly slipped to 32 for six – including this doozy of a dismissal.

It’s a passage of play that nobody comes out of particularly well, with both Worcestershire batsmen ending up at the same end as Olly Westbury disagreed with Joe Clarke about whether or not a third run was there for the taking.

But as Westbury stood his ground at the non-striker’s end, Essex bowler Jamie Porter collected a throw from the deep and lobbed the ball waywardly in the vague direction of wicketkeeper Adam Wheater.

So bad was Porter’s throw that Westbury probably would have had time to make his ground twice over, aided by a fumble from Wheater, but he remained stock still before trudging back to the dressing room as the bails were removed.

I’m not sure we can credit Ports with that run out...his throw was heading for the boundary! — Mark Wallis (@WahlbergBlue) September 18, 2018

A moment to forget for pretty much everyone concerned.

Worcestershire, who were bowled out for 94 before lunch, entered the match bottom of Division One with two games to play and desperately needing a win to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Press Association