This meme involving lists is the latest way to show your preferences
From movies to animals, this lot want you to know their favourites.
Everyone has preferences. Perhaps you believe that Harry Potter is the best movie series ever made, or that your favourite band is unquestionably better than any other.
A new meme is helping people show off their favourite stuff by fooling others into thinking they aren’t taking sides, only to slap their favourite thing in the top spot.
So what does it look like? Here’s a good example:
A DEFINITIVE ranking of the BEST singers:— Percy (@HeavyMetalLamb) June 23, 2018
20. you
19. can't
18. really
17. rank
16. the
15. best
14. singers
13. since
12. it’s
11. all
10. subjective
9. and
8. SOME
7. have
6. redeemable
5. qualities
4. but
3. everyone
2. appreciates
1. @MariahCarey
The meme took off this week, sparking many variations on the theme.
Disney featured heavily
best disney princesses ranked— gabi (@harleivy) June 25, 2018
10. u can't
9. rank
8. them
7. because
6. they
5. all
4. are
3. individually
2. amazing
1. mulan, the great warrior who took it upon herself to save all of china with her tactics and cleverness when she was only 16
disney princes ranked:— jake (@squidslippers) June 30, 2018
1) you actually
2) can rank
3) them because
4) honestly most
5) of them
6) suck but
7) DAVID FROM
8) LILO AND
9) STICH IS
10) HANDS DOWN
11) THE BEST
12) AND HE
13) ISN'T EVEN
14) A PRINCE
As with anything on the internet, talk quickly turned to animals
best dogs ranked:— larissa (@_swaguilar) June 28, 2018
12. you
11. can’t
10. rank
9. doggos
8. because
7. they
6. are
5. all
4. precious
3. and
2. beautiful
1. my dog
What are your top 10 favorite animals?— Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild) June 29, 2018
10. You
9. can't
8. rank
7. animals
6. because
5. they
4. are
3. all
2. perfect
1. but red pandas are pretty cool tho
The top 12 animals— teme (@ImTmee) June 30, 2018
12. You
11. Can't
10. rank
9. them
8. because
7. they
6. are
5. all
4. cute
3. and
2. beautiful
1. cats
Then things got topical with the World Cup
Best young players in the world:— 🇸🇪🇪🇸 (@zizouesque0) June 30, 2018
20. You
19. Can't
18. Rank
17. Them
16. Because
15. They
14. Are
13. All
12. Different
11. And
10. Good
9. In
8. Their
7. Own
6. Ways
5. And
4. Play
3. Different
2. Positions
1. Kylian Mbappe
The New South Wales police, famous for adopting the latest memes to publicise their services, even joined in.
Australian Police Forces ranked:— NSW Police (@nswpolice) June 27, 2018
11. You
10. can't
9. rank
8. them
7. because
6. they're
5. all
4. different
3. and
2. important
1. NSW Police Force
Although many enjoyed the endless ranking tweets, some were not fans
Top 10 worst twitter trends:— Nick DiNapoli (@NickySuave) June 30, 2018
10. You
9. Can't
8. Rank
7. Them all
6. There's
5. Too many
4. Good
3. Ones
2. To count
1. This one
This trend sure did end up covering a wide array of topics. Twitter users, we salute you.
