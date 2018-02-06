This marble run made of fidget spinners, magnets and scissors is mind-bogglingly impressive

In the one-and-a-half minute video posted by YouTube user Kaplamino , a blue marble makes its way around an incredibly complex course, using magnets, fidget spinners and other household items to help it on its way.

Kaplamino spent three months working on the project, and estimates he failed more than 500 times in the process. Apparently most of the fails happened when an element fell down earlier than expected.

His hard work paid off, with the video gaining over half a million views in just two days.