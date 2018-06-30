This Manchester United fan bumped into Juan Mata in a Colombian jungle

A Juan Mata fan got to meet the man himself after bumping into him in a Colombian jungle.

Martin Payne, 61, is currently in the country as part of a gap year trip around South America.

He’s been in Colombia for four months and was on a walk in the forest when he saw a familiar figure moving up ahead.

Payne told his son Michael, 20, that he called out to the Manchester United footballer, and he responded.

Payne, embarrassed to admit to Mata he was his favourite player, told him Michael was his biggest fan.

(Michael Payne/PA)

According to Payne, they spent the next few minutes walking and chatting together about Manchester United’s next season, their tour of the USA and Spain’s chances in the World Cup. They conversed in both English and Spanish.

The life-long Manchester United fan then asked the star whether he could have a photo to send home to his son to prove the pair had really met, and he obliged.

Michael shared the messages between himself and his father, as well as the wonderful photo, on Twitter.

“I was ecstatic when dad told me,” Michael told the Press Association. “Very happy for him as I know how I’d feel if I met my favourite player”.

They say never meet your heroes, but this has to be the exception that proves the rule.

