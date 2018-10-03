News And Finally

Wednesday 3 October 2018

This Man United youth goal has fans wanting Nicky Butt as first-team manager

The former United player is the academy boss at the club.

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt – (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt – (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Manchester United’s youth team put in the sort of display their senior team can only dream of right now, which has made Nicky Butt quite popular with the United fans.

The former United player, who won the treble with the club in 1999, is in charge of the Red Devils’ academy.

And while the senior team could only draw 0-0 against Valencia in the Champions League group stage, the under-19s were entertaining the fans with efforts like this.

Tahith Chong’s marvellous finish after a fine team move put United’s youngsters 3-0 up in a game they eventually won 4-0, a stark contrast with the senior side’s result.

And with Jose Mourinho’s role as manager being discussed by fans and pundits up and down the country after a sequence of four games without a win, academy boss Butt was looking like an attractive alternative to some.

An academy graduate himself, it would be some story if the 43-year-old led United back to the glories he knew as a player.

Is there anything the Class of 92 can’t do?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News