This Man United youth goal has fans wanting Nicky Butt as first-team manager

Manchester United’s youth team put in the sort of display their senior team can only dream of right now, which has made Nicky Butt quite popular with the United fans.

The former United player, who won the treble with the club in 1999, is in charge of the Red Devils’ academy.

And while the senior team could only draw 0-0 against Valencia in the Champions League group stage, the under-19s were entertaining the fans with efforts like this.

This is what you call playing out from the back 🙌@TahithC Chong scores a beautifully worked goal for @ManUtd U19s in the UEFA Youth League 👏 pic.twitter.com/baQcBjYw7l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

Tahith Chong’s marvellous finish after a fine team move put United’s youngsters 3-0 up in a game they eventually won 4-0, a stark contrast with the senior side’s result.

#MUAcademy U19s: FT - #MUFC 4 Valencia 0.



Cool finishes from Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Millen Baars, plus Josh Bohui's first-half opener, make it two wins from two in the #UYL for Nicky Butt's side. pic.twitter.com/3fCFyF9Nch — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2018

And with Jose Mourinho’s role as manager being discussed by fans and pundits up and down the country after a sequence of four games without a win, academy boss Butt was looking like an attractive alternative to some.

Give it to butt till end of the season — GERALD MCCREERY (@GeraldMccreery) October 2, 2018

Better football than first team 😂 — Keiran Hargreaves (@Whitehavenfan13) October 2, 2018

Get Nicky Butt managing our 1st team! — Chris Gormley (@chris_gormley10) October 2, 2018

An academy graduate himself, it would be some story if the 43-year-old led United back to the glories he knew as a player.

Nicky Butt. The man to come out of the Class of 92 ™ shadows and lead Man United back to Man United. Now, that would be some story. — Annie Eaves (@AnnieEaves) October 2, 2018

Is there anything the Class of 92 can’t do?

Press Association