A Twitter user with a brilliant memory – or just a very organised calendar – has responded to a tweet sent almost seven years ago, reminding a woman of a request she made.

This man responded to a long-forgotten tweet from seven years ago and it’s hilarious

Oneisha Battise tweeted back in 2011 for people to remind her never to have children.

User Doug Exeter took this extremely literally, reminding her almost seven years later to the day of her promise. .somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids. — itsneishabby (@_ZeeTaughtMe) June 23, 2011 dont have kids — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018 Battise replied saying that he had reminded her too late, as she had changed her mind from her original tweet. She welcomed her daughter Zoey into the world a year ago.

you should have said five years — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018 The tweet conversation has thousands of retweets, with plenty of confused people weighing in as to how Exeter managed to remember her request through the years. I just really wanna know how you found that tweet — helsing (@cjt_1212) March 22, 2018 Did you put a calendar reminder n your computer all those years ago or something? — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 (@soonergrunt) March 21, 2018 Can u remind me in 30 mins to get up for work? — Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) March 22, 2018 Battise said she was happy that she’d had a change of heart in the intervening years and had a daughter.

“I love her with all my heart,” she said, adding that she couldn’t believe the tweet had resurfaced all this time later. She said: “I found it hilarious, I never knew someone would actually tweet me back. I think it’s funny that people cared enough to like and retweet it.”

