If you’ve ever tried to make a scrapbook or document your travels, this artist will be a source of major inspiration.

This man journeyed around the world and his travel notebooks are works of art

Jose Naranja, 39, from Madrid, creates travel notebooks documenting his journeys around the world, filled with hand-drawn illustrations and notes.

Mr Naranja started travelling in 2002, using InterRail around Europe. He then completed a nine-month global trip. He said: “During my years as an engineer I had limited time for travelling, but once I quit office work two years ago I have plenty of time for travelling, freedom and life in general.

My last trip has ended and now I keep many memories and this route map. All in blues/turquoise(fountain pen ink and watercolor). Thinking about next trip 🤔 A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on Mar 20, 2018 at 9:29am PDT “I create notebooks in parallel with life as a vault of ideas, experiences, dreams, useful notes, irrelevant ones (many), inventions and travels. Maybe writing is a kind of meditation. “I love travelling in general and for me travelling itself is more important than the places.

Mr Naranja said: “The Orange Manuscript is a facsimile which contains copies of selected pages from my last notebooks.

“It’s a chance for people interested in my artwork can have a high-quality copy… in their hands, same paper, same touch.

“My pages were never created to satisfy other people eyes or tastes, they are just personal notes I did for myself and now I see people enjoy looking at them and, this is the powerful point, they feel inspiration in my notebooks.”

