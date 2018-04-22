This man is winning the marathon sign game

A marathon supporter with a penchant for witty signs cheered on runners in London on Sunday.

Gavin Waters, 32, made his first sign in 2011, when his brother ran the London Marathon. As he had already done the New York and Paris marathons, Gavin decided to make it special by making some supportive signs.

2011 - My brother Daniel was running it. pic.twitter.com/QTWmQV9PvW — notgavin (@notgavin) April 22, 2018 Gavin’s brother ran all three of his marathons in aid of Get Kids Going, a charity that works with disabled children and sport. After his brother’s feat, and because he lives close to the route in Deptford, Gavin continued to make signs for marathons over the years.

“It’s a great atmosphere, even if the weather is rubbish,” he says. “I’ve run eight half marathons and know just how important the support is for runners, especially when you’re struggling.”

2013 pic.twitter.com/4KQ6lVSkY6 — notgavin (@notgavin) April 22, 2018 The signs are not only funny, but topical. Last year’s sign read: “Nearly finished #FakeNews.” “Whenever I see a funny race sign or slogan I try to remember it and when it comes up to the marathon I think of whichever is the most apt and entertaining,” he said. “My one from this year got a lot of cheers.”

2015 - Was raining but I was there at mile 4 giving it some. pic.twitter.com/XhUmJMSmqU — notgavin (@notgavin) April 22, 2018 2017 - #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/6HPFuzjouO — notgavin (@notgavin) April 22, 2018 Gavin was once again at this year’s marathon, supporting friends Emily and Sam. The couple are getting married soon so Gavin and his other friends tried to follow them around the route as much as possible. Once again his sign was a topical one.

Ready to cheer the runners. #londonmarathon https://t.co/rtpNX2lhXP pic.twitter.com/uK0F3IyHIr — notgavin (@notgavin) April 22, 2018 We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next year.

Press Association