This man is mowing 50 lawns in 50 states to encourage kids to help their communities

A man is attempting to mow lawns in all 50 states in the US for the second time in a bid to encourage children to give back to their communities.

Rodney A Smith Junior, a computer science graduate and social work Masters holder from Bermuda began cutting lawns for the elderly, disabled veterans and single parents for free in 2015.

After a challenge to cut 100 lawns before Christmas of that year was successful, he began to think bigger. His most recent challenge, 50 lawns in 50 states, began in May and aims to make more people aware of his charity, the Raising Men Lawn Care Service and to encourage kids to accept its 50-yard challenge.

“I believe it is critical that kids get involved with doing community service and move away from playing video games and staying inside the house all the time,” he said. “What better way to do that than to accept the 50-yard challenge!”

The challenge asks children to cut the lawns of their neighbours in need. ‪Big shout out to the Forest Hill ‬ ‪Football team here in Mississippi. A few of their players are joining me on some yard today . Giving back to the community! Posted by Rodney Smith Jr. on Friday, June 15, 2018 To start, they let the Raising Men Lawn Care Service (RMLCS) know they intend to embark on the challenge and are sent a white shirt.

From then on, for every 10 lawns mowed they earn a different colour t-shirt. Once they reach 50, RMLCS says they will visit the child in their city and mow lawns with them. As part of the 2018 round of 50 lawns in 50 states, Rodney plans to meet 60 children who have completed the 50-yard challenge.

Hello to Louisiana . I will be mowing in Shreveport in the morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed let me know . It’s free . Posted by Rodney Smith Jr. on Friday, June 15, 2018 Rodney is over half-way through his challenge and is currently in Dallas, Texas.

When he plans to visit an area, he posts on his social media channels asking people to nominate people whose gardens need some care and are unable to do it themselves.

Others volunteer to assist Rodney at each location, or sponsor his travel or hotel stays. I had the pleasure of mowing Emits and Toneys lawn for them in Dallas,TX .Emitt is a veteran( in wheelchair) and Toney... Posted by Rodney Smith Jr. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 An incredible way to give to future generations.

