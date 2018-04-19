This man had an extra nail growing out of his middle finger

Independent.ie

Doctors in Pakistan have come across an “extremely rare” case of a tiny fingernail growing on top of another.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-man-had-an-extra-nail-growing-out-of-his-middle-finger-36822537.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36822534.ece/84f8a/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_91f3ebb4-d014-4034-8f5d-5185ac3f4e32_1