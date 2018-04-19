This lucky missing cat was reunited with his owners after travelling 60 miles in a lorry
The cat was missing for two weeks after leaping into a lorry.
A cat who went missing for two weeks was reunited with his owner after he took an amazing 60-mile round trip in a supermarket delivery lorry.
A driver for Morrisons drove from Sheffield to Wakefield and back again when the cat jumped out of the van.
Six-year-old Dexter, who is part Maine Coon, part domestic tabby cat, was collected by the RSPCA and dropped back at home after officers found his owners through his microchip.
Dexter’s owner, Gaynor, said: “It’s not unusual for him not to come home for a night… When it had been a few days and there was still no sign of him, I started to worry.
“We are absolutely delighted to have Dexter back. We were starting to think something terrible had happened. It’s amazing he ended up back home and didn’t leap out anywhere else. I can’t believe it.
“He hasn’t left our side since he came back. He has nuzzled next to us and slept on one of the children’s beds all night. We are amazingly grateful not only for the fact the inspector found him but also that she brought him back so quickly.”
Press Association