This lucky missing cat was reunited with his owners after travelling 60 miles in a lorry

Independent.ie

A cat who went missing for two weeks was reunited with his owner after he took an amazing 60-mile round trip in a supermarket delivery lorry.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-lucky-missing-cat-was-reunited-with-his-owners-after-travelling-60-miles-in-a-lorry-36825160.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36825158.ece/57c34/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_78310298-8274-4b13-bcab-408fbb343d53_1