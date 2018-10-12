News And Finally

Friday 12 October 2018

This lower league Spanish side’s new kit is inspired by the circulatory system

They’ll hope to show a lot of heart this season.

A 3D illustration of a heart – (yodiyim/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

A football club in Spain’s fourth tier has commanded some attention with its latest kit release.

Zamora CF play in group eight of Spain’s Tercera Division and, with the help of sportswear brand Kappa, will be wearing one of the most striking kits of the season.

Sure to get the heart pumping, that one.

The kit features parts of the human circulatory system, including of course, the heart itself.

And while the outfit is brand new, it may well be a collector’s item in a few years’ time, with the club website stating that the kit – available for 50 euros – is already out of stock.

The best football kit of the season, or a ghoulishly realistic Halloween outfit?

