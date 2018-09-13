News And Finally

Thursday 13 September 2018

This Liverpool forward’s reaction to his Fifa 19 card has really impressed fans

Will he make the improvements he’s aiming for?

England’s Rhian Brewster (left) and Phil Foden return from the Under-17 World Cup – (Steven Paston/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

While plenty of footballers complain about their Fifa ratings, one young player has impressed fans with his attitude to his numbers.

Rhian Brewster is very much at the beginning of his career as an 18-year-old striker with Liverpool’s youth sides, but he appears to have a mature head on those young shoulders.

That much was clear when the youngster reacted to his Fifa 19 shooting rating of 60 with a personal challenge and a warning to those who might doubt him this season.

“That 60 Shooting will be 85 by next season, believe that!” he wrote on Twitter.

His desire to show how good he is, rather than simply complain about his numbers, went down well with fans on Twitter, who applauded his attitude.

Brewster scored 20 goals in 23 games for England at under-17 level, and he claimed the Golden Boot at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup which England won.

Will the 18-year-old make an impact on the first XI this season at Anfield?

Press Association

