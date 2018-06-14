This little boy did exactly what was asked of him when learning the alphabet
This is the moment a little boy was practising his writing – and took one instruction a little too literally.
The boy, identified in the video as five-year-old Jeremiah, was trying to copy a sentence which read “My name is Jeremiah, I am 5 years old”.
It was posted on Twitter by his aunt @Irisrangell who was helping him master writing.
teaching my little cousin how to write & well, WATCH TILL THE END 💀 pic.twitter.com/NcLIXQfXrN— GEMINI SZN🎈 (@irisrangell) June 11, 2018
When he writes a lower case e backwards, his aunt explains as much and suggests he erases it saying “scratch it out”.
Jeremiah puts his pen down to try and scratch the letter from the page by hand.
The moment scored big on Twitter, amassing more than one million views. It’s been shared and liked almost 100,000 times.
How he tried scratching with his finger 😂😂😂so cute I've watched 10 times already— u ☺serenity zuma 😊😊 (@zumaserenity) June 11, 2018
I mean she did say scratch it out 😅🤷♀️— You Don't Need To Know👻 (@Casey__supAStar) June 12, 2018
It’s like that gif “eye on the ball” 😭😩💖 the innocence ugh @christinejsuk @princessnko— cera (@yousarahh) June 13, 2018
Children are so cute. Keep working with little man!! https://t.co/Ezjs1VnzjQ— jessbooyy (@Jessbooyy) June 12, 2018
In the initial post, Twitter user @IrisRangell called the boy her cousin but later pointed out that he was her nephew.
“It’s my cousin’s son,” she told Press Association. “I treat him as my own, we play sports together and he starts basketball soon so we’ve been practising that as well!
“I’m not a teacher but I love working with kids.”
She added later that Jeremiah had mastered writing an ‘e’, tweeting “he was so happy he finally got it down”.
Press Association