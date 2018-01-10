You may recall a debate which has been raging online over the past few days about whether or not US President Donald Trump knows his national anthem.

This lip reading of Donald Trump singing the US national anthem is hilariously convincing

The supposition stems from a college football game in Atlanta which Trump attended this week, where Trump appeared to stumble through and even miss large portions of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Now YouTube jokers Bad Lip Reading, experts at exactly what their name suggests, have given their take on what the president was singing. As ever with Bad Lip Reading’s videos, the words fit remarkably well with Trump’s mouth movements.

What Trump had been singing during the anthem had been discussed at some length on Twitter, where one suggested he was merely repeating the word “applesauce”. Meanwhile, others defended Trump, claiming the acoustics of the stadium and his poor hearing meant he could not follow the song.

The debate may well continue. Bad Lip Reading have more than 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube and have previously dubbed over Star Wars, American football footage and even Trump’s Christmas message last month.

